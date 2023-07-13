Disclosure Release New Album ‘Alchemy’, Ten Years After ‘Settle’

Disclosure have released their fourth studio album, Alchemy. Brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence announced the album fewer than 48 hours before it landed on streaming platforms. No singles were shared in the lead-up to the eleven-song release, which arrives ten years after the duo’s breakout debut, Settle.

Alchemy is Disclosure’s first full-length since 2020’s Energy. The latter album was awash with featured vocalists, including Aminé and Slowthai on ‘My High’ and Kehlani and Syd on ‘Birthday’. The new album, by contrast, includes no featured guests. Guy Lawrence premiered the track ‘Higher Than Ever Before’ during a secret set at Glastonbury 2023.

Disclosure – ‘Higher Than Ever Before’

While there are no featured vocalists, the Lawrence brothers teamed up with various co-writers during the creation of Alchemy. Guy wrote the aforementioned ‘Higher Than Ever Before’ with Canadian songwriter Cirkut, whose recent credits include Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ and Lil Nas X’s ‘Star Walkin”. Howard worked on a number of songs with his friends Max Margolis and Donny Bravo.

But despite the outside assistance, the Lawrence brothers view Alchemy as their most personal album to date.

“All our other albums were written in third person,” Guy said in a statement. “Before now, very few of our songs were about things that happened to us and our lives.” Howard added, “The whole idea was to channel pain into beauty – which, in hindsight, is always the aim.”

Disclosure: Alchemy

Looking For Love Simply Won’t Do Higher Than Ever Before A Little Bit Go The Distance Someday… We Were In love Sun Showers Purify Brown Eyes Talking On the Phone

