Slowdive Release New Single ‘skin in the game’, Touring Australia This Week

Slowdive will release their fifth studio album, everything is alive, on Friday, 1st September via Dead Oceans. The UK dream pop outfit shared the album’s lead single, ‘kisses’, in June 2023. The album’s next single, ‘skin in the game’, is out now. The track was again written and produced by Slowdive guitarist and co-lead vocalist, Neil Halstead.

Slowdive are currently in Australia making up for their last-minute tour cancellation in April. Halstead and bandmates Rachel Goswell, Christian Savill, Nick Chaplin and Simon Scott played their first Australian show since 2018 at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, 17th July. The tour will continue on to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Slowdive – ‘skin in the game’

The forthcoming album follows 2017’s self-titled effort. The latter album marked the Reading band’s comeback after more than 20 years of recorded silence. Slowdive’s first three albums, 1991’s Just For a Day, 1993’s Souvlaki and 1995’s Pygmalion, are generally viewed as canonical releases in the dream-pop/shoegaze genre.

Regarding the tenor of everything is alive, Halstead said, “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now.” According to Halstead, the album is emotionally “quite eclectic” but on the whole “hopeful.”

Slowdive 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Blue Honey (Perth), Lucy Francesca Dron (Brisbane), Dust (Sydney), Flyying Colours (Melbourne), Andrew Tuttle (Adelaide)

Monday, 17th July – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 19th July – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD – SOLD OUT

Friday, 21st July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 22nd July – Forum, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Sunday, 23rd July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

