Bring Me the Horizon Release Latest ‘Post Human’ Single, ‘LosT’

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new single titled ‘LosT’, the latest installment in their Post Human series which launched in 2020. It’s the first new single from the Sheffield outfit since they released ‘sTraNgeRs’ nearly a year ago.

‘LosT’, along with ‘sTraNgeRs’ and other single ‘DiE4u’, will reportedly form the next part of the Post Human EP series, which began in October 2020 with Post Human: Survival Horror. The band has previously said it’s going to be a four-part series. Listen below, and view the age-restricted official video on YouTube.

Bring Me The Horizon: ‘LosT’

Speaking to NME around the release of ‘DiE4u’, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes said he had a very clear vision for the whole Post Human project.

“I know what I want [the whole project] to do,” said Sykes. “We’ve got a clear direction that the third one will take, and also the fourth one. All I’ll say is that it’s quite asymmetrical and the fourth one is going to be quite a curveball.”

Sykes had also previously flagged that the band might not do an album again.

‘LosT’ premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record this week, and Sykes told host Clara Amfo that he was he was really disappointed in the band’s last single, ‘sTraNgeRs’.

“I don’t wanna sound negative, but it was the least excited I’ve been about releasing a song, just because it didn’t feel like the kind of song I wanted the world to hear yet,” Sykes told Amfo. “I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like.”

The band are due to headline Download Festival in the UK in just under a month.

