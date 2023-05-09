Live Music Lineup Announced for Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup 2023

Melbourne’s annual charity Aussie rules football game, the Reclink Community Cup, will return for its 30th anniversary on Sunday, 18th June at Victoria Park, Abbotsford. The live entertainment lineup has been announced, featuring something for people of all ages.

Soul and house duo Close Counters will appear alongside disco post-punk outfit Gut Health, rave poet Our Carlson and children’s music group Teeny Tiny Stevies. They’ll be joined by Indigenous soul duo The Merindas, host of PBSFM’s Boogie Beat Suite MzRizk and pub-punk stalwarts Cosmic Psychos.

Our Carlson – ‘Cappo Dog’

“The Reclink Community Cup is a special and unique day where footy and music come together for everyone to enjoy,” said Dave Wells, CEO of Reclink Australia. The Community Cup raises money to help Reclink improve the lives of people experiencing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

The main event is an amateur football game between a team of Triple R 102.7FM and PBS 106.7FM broadcasters (the Megahertz) and a team of local musicians (the Rockdogs). Team lineups will be announced in the lead-up to the event; Cash Savage has been confirmed as the Rockdogs’ coach.

“The support from our partners, sponsors, football and music industry as well as the wider community is amazing and is the reason why we are able hold the event year after year,” said Wells. “We are so proud to celebrate 30 years since the first match was played.”

Reclink Community Cup 2023

Close Counters

Gut Health

Our Carlson

Teeny Tiny Stevies

The Merindas

MzRizk

Cosmic Psychos

Date & Venue

Sunday, 18th June – Victoria Park, Melbourne VIC

Tickets are on sale now at communitycup.com.au

