Newtown Jets Announce Welcome Day ft. FBi DJs & the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir

Beloved inner west rugby league team the Newtown Jets will host the inaugural Welcome Day on Saturday, 24th June, in partnership with local promoters The Music & Brooze Co and Heaps Gay’s Kat Dopper. Welcome Day 2023 will be a “celebration of the creativity and diversity the Inner West Community embraces and thrives on”.

There’ll be DJs from local community radio station FBi on hand, and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir will also be leading a huge singalong. If you’re into footy, there’s lots of it: the Petersham Rugby Club will have their men’s and women’s team at the ground to play, and the Jets will take on the Parramatta Eels.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir: ‘Home’

There’ll also be food and drink from a heap of outlets across the inner west – including Archie Rose, Poor Toms, Young Henrys, Rolling Penny, Pepitos, Babas Place, and more.

“Everyone is welcome at Henson Park and everyone is equal, no matter their background, heritage, orientation, gender or ability,” Newtown Jets’ Stu McCarthy says. “Welcome Day is a celebration of the rich diversity of our fabulous local community and reaffirms the Jets long history of inclusion of players and fans from all walks of life.”

The Music & Booze Co. and the Jets have teamed up previously for the Beer, Footy, and Food Festival. Welcome Day comes as the popular Newtown Festival was cancelled after 40 years, with organisers saying they simply didn’t have the capacity to run the event anymore.

Saturday, 24th June – Henson Park, Marrickville NSW

Tickets on sale now via Oztix.

