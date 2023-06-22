Cable Ties Share New ‘Crashing Through’ Video, Announce Upcoming Tour Supports

Melbourne trio Cable Ties have locked in additional supports for their upcoming tour, with Body Type, Whalehouse, Box Dye, Loose Fit, and Chimers set to appear at various shows over the run. The tour will kick off in Adelaide at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday, 23rd June, and finish up in Port Kembla on Sunday, 13th August.

Bad//Dreems had previously been locked in as the support act in Adelaide, while Our Carlson will join the trio at most other stops on the tour. See the full rundown of dates and details below.

Cable Ties: ‘Crashing Through’

The band have also shared a new video for track ‘Crashing Through’, the opener on their just-released album All Her Plans. The album, which is out today, has been preceded by a number of singles including ‘Change’, ‘Perfect Client’, and ‘Thoughts Back’.

“I found the idea of writing a new album a little terrifying after all our touring plans got cancelled just after we released Far Enough in 2020,” vocalist Jenny McKechnie shared in a statement about the album. “It felt as though that album had been lost. I thought I needed to write another album like that again, which wouldn’t be lost. This, of course, wasn’t true. I needed to write whatever album came out of me at that moment in time.”

Cable Ties Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 23rd June – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (supporting Bad//Dreems)

Friday, 28th July – Sound Doctor, Anglesea w/ Our Carlson

Saturday, 29th July – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine w/ Our Carlson

Friday, 4th August – Max Watts, Melbourne w/ Our Carlson, Porpoise Spit + The Maggie Pills

Saturday, 5th August – The Zoo, Brisbane w/ Our Carlson + Whalehouse

Thursday, 10th August – Tanswells, Beechworth

Friday, 11th August – The Shaking Hand, Canberra w/ Our Carlson + Box Dye

Saturday, 12th August – The Lansdowne, Sydney w/ Our Carlson + Loose Fit

Sunday, 13th August – The Servo, Port Kembla w/ Body Type, Our Carlson + Chimers

