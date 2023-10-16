US Grunge Band Candlebox Announce Their First and Final Australian Tour

Veteran Seattle grunge outfit Candlebox have announced their first, and last, Australian tour. The band, who formed over 30 years ago, are getting ready to head out on their ‘Long Goodbye Tour’, following the release of their album The Long Goodbye.

As part of that tour they’ll be heading to our shores for the first time ever, playing four dates in January. The band will kick things off in Brisbane on Wednesday, 10th January, with shows following in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide. See all dates and ticket details below.

Message from Candlebox

“I can’t believe after 30 years we’re actually coming to Australia to play,” the band’s Kevin Martin said in a message to fans. “What better way to wrap up an illustrious 30-year career than with all you beautiful Aussies on our Long Goodbye Tour, we are beyond excited.

“We have been trying to get to Australia since 1993 and it’s finally happening, I can’t believe it, can’t stand still, so excited.”

The band rocketed to fame in the early ’90s off the back of their self-titled debut album, which spawned enduring hits like ‘Far Behind’ and ‘You’.

Candlebox 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, 10th January – The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, 12th January – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 13th January – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Sunday, 14th January – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Todd Rundgren Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Queens of the Stone Age to Tour Australia in 2024

Here Are All the Good Things 2023 Sideshows: Limp Bizkit, Devo, Corey Taylor + More