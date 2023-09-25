Cavetown Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Cavetown will return to Australia for a handful of headline dates up the east coast in February 2024. The UK indie rock and bedroom pop musician will be here supporting his latest album, worm food, which was released in November 2022.

The tour will get underway on Wednesday, 21st February at the Forum in Melbourne, followed by the Roundhouse in Sydney and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Thursday, 22nd and Saturday, 24th February, respectively.

Cavetown: ‘Fall In Love With a Girl’

The upcoming tour is Cavetown’s first Australian visit since he was here in 2020 in the wake of his Animal Kingdom mixtape. Last year’s worm food is Robin Skinner’s fifth album under the Cavetown alias, and the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed EP, Man’s Best Friend.

“Every time I release something, I definitely put pressure on myself to make the next thing better than anything I’ve ever made,” Skinner told Dork in 2022. “At a certain point, it gets unrealistic. That can make it difficult to keep myself focused and not get frustrated if I’m putting pressure on myself. I don’t think I feel pressure externally. It’s all myself. That’s something I’ve learnt to get better at, being compassionate.”

Skinner has spent the European summer playing festivals like Primavera, Glastonbury, and Rock Werchter.

Cavetown 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, 21st February 2024 – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 22nd February 2024 – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 24th February 2024 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

You can sign up for pre-sale access now

Further Reading

Sorry Announce Support Acts for Debut Australian Headline Tour

Allah-Las Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Spice Girl Melanie C Announces 2023 Australian DJ Tour