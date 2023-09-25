Sorry Announce Support Acts for Debut Australian Headline Tour

UK indie band Sorry will play their debut Australian headline shows in October 2023. The Brixton outfit will visit club venues in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, as well as Wellington and Auckland. They’ve announced a range of support acts for the trip, with a different act set to join them in each location.

Sorry are heading to the country off the back of their 2022 album Anywhere But Here, the follow-up to 2020 debut 925. They’ll also be performing at Wollongong festival Yours & Owls while in the country.

Sorry: ‘Let The Lights On’

22-year-old Naaki Soul will support Sorry in Brisbane/Meanjin, performing songs from her debut album, Nylon Songs, which recalls the slacker end of 90s indie, noise pop, and post hardcore. Chitra will be on deck in Melbourne/Naarm, performing her insightful and rousing indie-pop music, including latest single, ‘Go Easy’.

Western Sydney-based, Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Dylan Atlantis and former Lorelei and Betty & Oswald vocalist Claudia Forever are both supporting Sorry in Sydney/Gadigal land. Atlantis’ repertoire is situated within the indie rock field but makes a proud embrace of alt-R&B, while Claudia Forever toggles from hyperpop to art pop.

Sorry 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 12th October – Brightside, Brisbane QLD (w/ Naaki Soul)

Friday, 13th October – Night Cat, Melbourne VIC (w/ Chitra)

Thursday, 17th October – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney NSW (w/ Dylan Atlantis & Claudia Forever)

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Bloc Party Announce a Trio of 2023 Australian Headline Shows

The Bronx to Celebrate Their Debut Album on 2023 Australian Tour

Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Watson and More Announce Out on the Weekend Sideshows