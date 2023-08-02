Chet Faker Announces First Australian Headline Shows in Eight Years

Chet Faker is on the lineup for Adelaide’s Harvest Rock II, Wollongong’s Yours & Owls and Fremantle’s Out of the Woods this October. The artist formerly known as Nick Murphy has added a run of east coast headline shows to the touring stint. Faker will travel through Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the first half of October, his first Australian headline shows since 2015.

On that previous tour, Faker played five shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and sold out the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. This time, he’s opting for a more economical headline run, beginning at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre before heading back to the Palais, and wrapping up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

Chet Faker – ‘Something Like This’

Faker’s latest album Hotel Surrender came out in 2021. He’s kept busy since that time, releasing the quasi-EP, It’s Not You, in June 2022, and the singles ‘It Could Be Nice’ (August 2022) and ‘Something Like This’ (May 2023). More new music is on its way, we’re told.

Faker’s cover of Sonia Dada’s ‘(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good’ appeared in triple j’s inaugural Hottest 100 of Like A Version last month, landing at number nine. Revisit the cover here.

Chet Faker 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 10th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 12th October – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 8th August via Frontier. Pre-sales from 12pm, Monday, 7th August.

Further Reading

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup: Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Beck + More

WA’s Out of the Woods Festival Returning in 2023 with DMA’S, The Temper Trap, Broods and More