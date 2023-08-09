Choirboys Replace GANGgajang on KickAss Music & Camping Festival 2023 Lineup

Australian pub rock acolytes Choirboys have been added to the KickAss Music & Camping Festival lineup, replacing GANGgajang. The core trio of vocalist Mark Gable, bass player Ian Hulme and lead guitarist Brett Williams will rattle off hits such as ‘Run to Paradise’ and ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ at Queensland’s Kenilworth Showgrounds over the weekend of Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th September.

KickAss is headlined by former Australian Crawl frontperson and winery circuit regular, James Reyne. Choirboys and Reyne will be kept company by their peers, Dragon, as well as The Beautiful Girls, Ash Grunwald, Kingswood and plenty of younger acts.

Choirboys – ‘Run to Paradise’

Choirboys were pumped to get the call-up to appear at KickAss 2023. “This will be fun and not just because of the camping and the music or even the KickAss,” they said in a statement. “The fun is hanging with our mates backstage and you lot out the front.”

Festival organiser Klaeton Sheehan was relieved to find an apt replacement for GANGgajang. “Choirboys happened to be available, it fit our festival perfectly and now we have another iconic band playing at our festival,” he said.

KickAss has adopted a unique pricing method, offering variable ticket prices depending on the purchaser’s age. Premium and VIP tickets for this year’s event are sold out. Day tickets are on sale now – find more details here.

KickAss Music & Camping Festival 2023

James Reyne

The Beautiful Girls

Kingswood

Dragon

Choirboys

GANGgajang

Ash Grunwald

Sunny Coast Rude Boys

Mason Rack Band

Fat Picnic

Bearfoot

Lecia Louise

Jerome Williams

August River Band

Flaskas

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th September – Kenilworth Showgrounds, Kenilworth QLD

Tickets on sale now

