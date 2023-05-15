Lineup Announced for Sunshine Coast’s KickAss Music & Camping Festival 2023

KickAss Music & Camping Festival will return to the Sunshine Coast Hinterland in September 2023 following its successful launch in 2022. The lineup features former Australian Crawl frontperson and esteemed solo artist, James Reyne, as well as The Beautiful Girls, Ash Grunwald, Kingswood and Reyne’s peers, GANGgajang and Dragon.

KickAss Music & Camping Festival will run from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th September at Kenilworth Showgrounds in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Region. “We are overjoyed to be continuing our journey and hosting our second music and camping festival,” said festival manager Josh Allen. “Last year was just a dip in the ocean compared to what we have planned this time around.”

James Reyne – ‘Hammerhead’

A number of rising acts and local performers round out KickAss’ 2023 lineup, including ten-piece ska and reggae outfit the Sunny Coast Rude Boys, blues and roots practitioners Mason Rack Band, Fat Picnic, Bearfoot, Lecia Louise, Gold Coast multi-instrumentalist Jerome Williams, and more.

“We are so excited to come and play the KickAss Festival,” The Beautiful Girls said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful thing to be able to get out and share some music together again.” GANGgajang’s Buzz Bidstrup echoed this sentiment: “The Sunshine Coast Hinterland is such a beautiful part of the world and we look forward to sharing the stage with such an impressive lineup of talented artists.”

KickAss has adopted a unique pricing method, offering variable ticket prices depending on the purchaser’s age. Tickets are on sale now – find more details here.

KickAss Music & Camping Festival 2023

James Reyne

The Beautiful Girls

Kingswood

Dragon

GANGgajang

Ash Grunwald

Sunny Coast Rude Boys

Mason Rack Band

Fat Picnic

Bearfoot

Lecia Louise

Jerome Williams

August River Band

Flaskas

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th September – Kenilworth Showgrounds, Kenilworth QLD

Full festival passes and single day tickets are on sale now

