Chris Cheney, The Merindas, Big Scary & Hatchie Announced For Palais Theatre’s ‘Onstage’ Series

Melbourne’s iconic Palais Theatre has unveiled a unique set of events to kick-off 2023. The ‘Onstage series’ will run through January with performances by The Living End frontman Chris Cheney, soul-sisters The Merindas, much loved Melbourne duo Big Scary and Brisbane-bred Dream-Pop songwriter Hatchie.

The concert series will see the beloved acts perform intimate sets for fans backdropped by the iconic theatre’s art deco auditorium.

The action will kick off on Wednesday, 4th Jan with Chris Cheney, then The Merindas are up next on Thursday, 5th January, Big Scary will take to the stage on Friday, 6th January and then Hatchie is up on Saturday, 7th January. More artists are still to be announced in the coming months.

Lloyd Jones, Venue Manager of the Palais Theatre, said in a press statement: “The Palais Theatre is Melbourne’s home of Live Music and we were thrilled to be successful in our grant application as it supports the use of our venue in a unique way, and provides new exposure to talented artists being able to perform in this iconic space and also further the careers of crew and students in the industry and we continue to focus on rebuilding and resourcing a sector that is the lifeblood of Melbourne ”.

You can catch all the details below.

Palais Theatre’s ‘Onstage’ Series

MyTM & Palais Theatre Presale: 2pm Thursday, 27th October to 1pm Friday, 28th October

General public on-sale tickets on sale 2pm Friday, 28th October

Wednesday, 4th January 2023 – Chris Cheney

Thursday, 5th January 2023 – The Merindas

Friday, 6th January 2023 – Big Scary

Saturday, 7th January 2023 – Hatchie

+ More TBA

