More Tickets Released for Christina Aguilera’s Flemington Racecourse Concert

Organisers of Victoria’s state-wide ALWAYS LIVE festival have announced that more tickets have gone on sale for Christina Aguilera’s Flemington Racecourse concert. The singer will appear on Saturday, 25th November – her first Australian performance in 15 years.

The show marks 21 years since the release of Xtina’s biggest album, Stripped, which contained many of Aguilera’s most successful singles, inclusing ‘Beautiful’, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’. Tickets are on sale now – general admission prices start at $159, while there are VIP packages up to $523.

Christina Aguilera: ‘Candyman’

Aguilera’s set will officially kick off ALWAYS LIVE 2023, which will feature more than 165 artists performing at more than 60 events around the state.

A heap of internationals will be making the trip, including Eric Prydz (who’ll be bringing his acclaimed HOLO show), UK disco act Jessie Ware, drag superstar Trixie Mattel, Caroline Polachek, and elusive singer Jai Paul, who’ll be playing his debut Australian shows at 170 Russell.

There’ll also be sets from local acts like Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, and Angie McMahon, Holy Holy, the Temper Trap, Northeast Party House, Blusher, and more.

Have a look at the lineup below, and check out the full program on the website.

ALWAYS LIVE Lineup 2023

Christina Aguilera

Eric Prydz

A.B. Original

DRMNGNOW

Jessie Ware

Amyl and The Sniffers

Dumb Punts

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Cosmic Psychos

The Chats

Blowers

Affordable Repayments

Dead Clampets

Pat Todd

The Prize

Thee Cha Cha Chas

Southeast Desert Metal

Boondall Boys

The Unknowns

Meatbeaters

K5

Amy Shark

Tones and I

Budjerah

Jai Paul

Caroline Polachek

Angie McMahon

King Stingray

Uncle Bart Willoughby

Deline Briscoe

Emma Donovan

Tasman Keith

Sorong Samarai

Suga Cane Mamas

Kulin Nations Songwomen

Blaktivism house band

Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute

Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic

Holy Holy

Aleksiah

Illy

Nooky

The Temper Trap

Stumps

Northeast Party House

Blusher

Casey Barnes

Taylor Moss

Ruby Fields

Adam Newling

Trixie Mattel

Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions

Surprise Chef

Clare Bowditch

Blanco Tranco

Pirritu

Sophia J Smith

Alex Lahey

Alice Skye

Philly

Meghna

General Levy

DefStar

Spikey Tee

Fitzroy Lee

Flames Eye

Heartical Hi Powa

Housewife’s Choice

More Fire

Ras Jahknow

GAIA

Johnny Long-shot

Rick Howe

Shabba

Quashani Bahdand

+ more to be announced

Dates & Venues

Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December – Various venues, Victoria

For program details and tickets head to the ALWAYS LIVE website.

