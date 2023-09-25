More Tickets Released for Christina Aguilera’s Flemington Racecourse Concert

Organisers of Victoria’s state-wide ALWAYS LIVE festival have announced that more tickets have gone on sale for Christina Aguilera’s Flemington Racecourse concert. The singer will appear on Saturday, 25th November – her first Australian performance in 15 years.
The show marks 21 years since the release of Xtina’s biggest album, Stripped, which contained many of Aguilera’s most successful singles, inclusing ‘Beautiful’, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’. Tickets are on sale now – general admission prices start at $159, while there are VIP packages up to $523.
Christina Aguilera: ‘Candyman’
Aguilera’s set will officially kick off ALWAYS LIVE 2023, which will feature more than 165 artists performing at more than 60 events around the state.
A heap of internationals will be making the trip, including Eric Prydz (who’ll be bringing his acclaimed HOLO show), UK disco act Jessie Ware, drag superstar Trixie Mattel, Caroline Polachek, and elusive singer Jai Paul, who’ll be playing his debut Australian shows at 170 Russell.
There’ll also be sets from local acts like Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, and Angie McMahon, Holy Holy, the Temper Trap, Northeast Party House, Blusher, and more.
Have a look at the lineup below, and check out the full program on the website.
ALWAYS LIVE Lineup 2023
- Christina Aguilera
- Eric Prydz
- A.B. Original
- DRMNGNOW
- Jessie Ware
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Dumb Punts
- Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
- Cosmic Psychos
- The Chats
- Blowers
- Affordable Repayments
- Dead Clampets
- Pat Todd
- The Prize
- Thee Cha Cha Chas
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Boondall Boys
- The Unknowns
- Meatbeaters
- K5
- Amy Shark
- Tones and I
- Budjerah
- Jai Paul
- Caroline Polachek
- Angie McMahon
- King Stingray
- Uncle Bart Willoughby
- Deline Briscoe
- Emma Donovan
- Tasman Keith
- Sorong Samarai
- Suga Cane Mamas
- Kulin Nations Songwomen
- Blaktivism house band
- Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute
- Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic
- Holy Holy
- Aleksiah
- Illy
- Nooky
- The Temper Trap
- Stumps
- Northeast Party House
- Blusher
- Casey Barnes
- Taylor Moss
- Ruby Fields
- Adam Newling
- Trixie Mattel
- Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Surprise Chef
- Clare Bowditch
- Blanco Tranco
- Pirritu
- Sophia J Smith
- Alex Lahey
- Alice Skye
- Philly
- Meghna
- General Levy
- DefStar
- Spikey Tee
- Fitzroy Lee
- Flames Eye
- Heartical Hi Powa
- Housewife’s Choice
- More Fire
- Ras Jahknow
- GAIA
- Johnny Long-shot
- Rick Howe
- Shabba
- Quashani Bahdand
- + more to be announced
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December – Various venues, Victoria
For program details and tickets head to the ALWAYS LIVE website.
