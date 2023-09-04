Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Shares First Solo Single, ‘Are You Awake?’

Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry has made her solo debut with a new single called ‘Are You Awake?’. A muted piano ballad, the song was written alongside Tobias Jesso Jr. (who’s worked with Harry Styles and Adele), and Matthew Koma, who also is credited as the song’s producer.

“I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness,” Mayberry says about the song’s creation. “As soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.”

Lauren Mayberry: ‘Are You Awake?’

The single follows the announcement that Mayberry will be heading out on a solo tour through North America and Europe.

“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of Chvrches but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view,” Mayberry explains. “I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Chvrches’ debut album The Bones of What You Believe, which spawned huge singles like ‘Gun’ and ‘The Mother We Share’. The band recently announced a special anniversary reissue of the record, which will include some live versions and previously unreleased tracks.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” Mayberry said of the upcoming release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

