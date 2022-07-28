CLAMM Share Ripping New Single ‘Something New’

Melbourne punks CLAMM have shared new single ‘Something New’, the final to be lifted from their forthcoming album Care ahead of its arrival next month. It’s a charged, frustrated ripper about craving and release – “I’ve been waiting for something to keep myself at bay,” sings the band’s Jack Summers – that builds to a wailing, free jazz sax crescendo courtesy of Mangelwurzel’s Anna Gordon

“‘Something New’ is a song about searching or yearning,” Summers explains. ‘It is about impatience and time, and its title refers to the process of facing seemingly new stimuli throughout life.”

Watch the Video for CLAMM’s ‘Something New’, Directed by Oscar O’Shea

Care is set to arrive on Friday, 19th August via Chapter Music. The follow-up to 2020 debut Beseech Me is the first to feature bassist and vocalist Maisie Everett – who joined the band shortly after their first album was released – and has been previewed with two other singles: ‘Bit Much’ in April and ‘Monday’ last month.

In late September, the trio will kick off an Australian tour in support of Care, with shows on the Gold Coast, in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne and Western Australia. This Friday (29th July), the band will also perform live at Melboure radio station Triple R’s performance space – head here for more info.

