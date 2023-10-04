ENOLA Announces Debut EP, Shares Video for New Single ‘Looking Back’

They kept us waiting for the better part of a year, but Naarm-based musician ENOLA has returned with the new single, ‘Looking Back’. The reverby post-punk song is ENOLA’s third single to date and it arrives alongside a music video from director Oscar O’Shea. Watch that below.

ENOLA has revealed details of their debut EP, All Is Forgiven, which is set for release on Friday, 3rd November via Melbourne label Hell Beach (Shouse, Hideous Sun Demon) in partnership with Festival X presenters Onelove. Take a look at the EP cover art here.

ENOLA – ‘Looking Back’

ENOLA is the project of Ruby Marshall, who describes ‘Looking Back’ as a song about forgiving yourself and letting go. “You do not need to suffer or come close to your own mortality to truly appreciate the moment in front of you,” they said. “Life is too fleeting to hold onto so much guilt and shame and things that no longer serve you.”

The forthcoming All Is Forgiven EP will feature ‘Looking Back’ as well as last year’s ‘Strange Comfort’ and ‘Metal Body’. The latter two singles were impressive enough to score ENOLA support slots with the likes of Sleaford Mods, Jen Cloher, RVG and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks.

ENOLA is showcasing at this month’s inaugural SXSW Sydney. They’ll be performing in the Powerhouse courtyard at 5pm on Friday, 20th October and at The Chippo on Saturday, 21st October at 8.20pm. They’re also on the lineup for Melbourne’s Luliepalooza on Saturday, 11th November.

