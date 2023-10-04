Swedish Experimental Pop Act COBRAH Announces 2024 Australian Headline Shows

Swedish artist COBRAH has announced a couple of Australian headline dates for early next year. The experimental pop producer will play two headline shows in January: first in Sydney on Wednesday, 3rd January, and then in Melbourne on Thursday, 4th January.

COBRAH – real name Clara Blom Christensen – had previously been announced on the lineups for summer festivals Wildlands and Beyond the Valley, alongside acts like RÜFÜS DU SOL, UK’s Central Cee, Peggy Gou, and more.

COBRAH: ‘Feminine Energy’

COBRAH broke out in 2019 with singles like ‘U Know Me’ and ‘Wet’, and has since released two boundary-pushing EPs: 2019’s Icon and 2021’s COBRAH.

“When I tell people I’m an artist, they usually ask if I’m a singer, which I wouldn’t necessarily say I am,” COBRAH told i-D is 2021. “Then they ask if I’m a rapper and I guess that’s maybe more accurate. I think being an artist is about way more than the instrument you play. It’s about your whole output as a person: you have to live it, love it and express every part of it in many different forms… not just music.”

Recently COBRAH has dropped new singles like ‘MANIC’, ‘SUCK’, and ‘FEMININE ENERGY’, all of which will feature on her upcoming EP Succubus, which is out Friday, 13th October.

Wednesday, 3rd January – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Thursday, 4th January – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets via Untitled Group.

