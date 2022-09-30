NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 30/09/2022
Sleep D – Bass’d in Berlin
thndo – Fall
Nerve – WASTED
Izy – They Don’t Care (Osunlade remix)
Ash Lune – Autophobic
PRETTY TALKS – Hurt Me
Lo – You Will Never
ioakim – kids should know better
Katy Steele – Feel So Bad
Jacqui Lumsden – Closer
Gena Rose Bruce – Foolishly In Love
I Can’t Speak French – Memories
Darcie Haven – Pheromones
pinkiscool – Meant to Be
Confidence Man – Holiday (Tame Impala remix)
