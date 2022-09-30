News

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

New Aus Music Playlist

thndo | Credit: Laura Du Vè

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. The final playlist for September 2022 is a corker, featuring bass-heavy dance floor music from Sleep D, an alt-rock swerve from rapper Nerve, the soulful return of thndo (fka Thando), Osunlade’s remix of Izy’s ‘They Don’t Care’, plus new tunes from rising acts Ash Lune, ioakim, Lo, Darcie Haven and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Additions: 30/09/2022

Sleep D – Bass’d in Berlin

thndo – Fall

Nerve – WASTED

Izy – They Don’t Care (Osunlade remix)

Ash Lune – Autophobic

PRETTY TALKS – Hurt Me

Lo – You Will Never

ioakim – kids should know better

Katy Steele – Feel So Bad

Jacqui Lumsden – Closer

Gena Rose Bruce – Foolishly In Love

I Can’t Speak French – Memories

Darcie Haven – Pheromones

pinkiscool – Meant to Be

Confidence Man – Holiday (Tame Impala remix)

Further Reading

 e4444e: ‘I Spend All Day Drawing a Circle’ Review – A Series of Arrivals and Departures

PRICIE Releases Dancehall And Afrobeat-Influenced Single ‘Big Girls’

Forest Claudette: “I Wanted It To Be Cool and Beautiful”

Allday Releases New Alt-Hip Hop Single ‘Runtrack’ Ahead of Regional Tour

Andy Bull Releases New Single ‘Dying Star’ Ahead of 2022 Headline Tour

PREMIERE: Pirra Perform Live At Sydney’s Studios 301

Latest on Music Feeds

Load more