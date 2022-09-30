NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. The final playlist for September 2022 is a corker, featuring bass-heavy dance floor music from Sleep D, an alt-rock swerve from rapper Nerve, the soulful return of thndo (fka Thando), Osunlade’s remix of Izy’s ‘They Don’t Care’, plus new tunes from rising acts Ash Lune, ioakim, Lo, Darcie Haven and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)