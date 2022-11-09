Crowded House Cancel Wodonga Show Due to Flooding

Crowded House have sadly had to cancel their headline show on The Border due to flooding. The legendary rock act were scheduled to perform live at Wodonga’s Gateway Lakes this Sunday, 13th November, but sadly mother nature had other plans.

Event promoters Live Nation have released a statement saying “severe flooding in and around the event precinct has made the Gateway Lakes site unfit for use”.

Live Nation’s statement continues: “The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, staff, and performers is paramount to us and with current conditions and the very challenging weather forecast for coming days, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to proceed.

The promoter says they made “every effort” to find an alternate location, but sadly, “logistically and with the forecast conditions, we are unable to produce the event”.

“We thank the City of Wodonga, suppliers, and stakeholders for their tireless efforts in working with us to explore every option to reschedule,” their statement reads.

“We thank the thousands of fans who purchased tickets and supported this event. All patrons will be refunded in full.”

Punters who bought tickets are advised that Ticketmaster will be in contact with details on the refund process, but your cash could take up to 30 days to be refunded.

Crowded House’s forthcoming Dreamers Are Waiting tour was announced back in May to account for several cancellations caused by Neil Finn testing positive for COVID in April.

The rescheduled and expanded tour is currently underway, still set to head to Cairns, Townsville, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Tamworth, Canberra, Hobart and Perth, plus taking in rescheduled A Day On The Green stops in the Hunter Valley and Mt Duneed and Geelong.

You can catch all the details below.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 9th November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW Friday, 11th November – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT *** Saturday, 12th November – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW Tuesday, 15th November – Entertainment Centre, Tamworth, NSW Thursday, 17th November – Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS Saturday, 19th November – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC Tuesday, 22nd November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (New Show)* Friday, 25th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA* Saturday, 26th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA* Sunday, 27th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*



*With Cat Power

**With The Teskey Brothers, Julia Stone & Maistrato

