Cub Sport Announce Headline Tour Behind New Album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’

Pop favourites Cub Sport will head out on a national tour in support of their new album Jesus At The Gay Bar, which lands this Friday, 7th April. The tour will be the band’s biggest run yet, playing theatres in all major cities across August and September.

The Brisbane four-piece will spend the next few months on tour across the UK and North America, having unofficially kicked off the tour with a secret warehouse party in Melbourne last weekend.

Cub Sport: ‘Replay’

Jesus At The Gay Bar, which is being released on Good Friday, is the follow-up to 2020’s Like Nirvana. In a recent Instagram post, the band revealed some of the homophobic abuse that had been levelled at them since the announcement of the album.

“I’ve chosen not to include some comments because they were seriously scary and violent,” the band wrote. “I’m fully aware that the name and release date of our new album Jesus At The Gay Bar could be read as provocative/controversial and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like that. But to me, the name of this album and the statement of releasing on Good Friday isn’t flippant.”

“This name and imagery is really significant for me in coming to a place of peace with myself, my sexuality and also peace with feeling acceptance of who I believe Jesus to be (now) after the torment of growing up in the church.”

They went on to say the album could be “really powerful and healing” for other people who have “walked a similar path”. “For the record, I’m not worried about judgement day,” the finished. “There is nothing in this heart of mine that ever needs to be healed.”

We’ve heard a number of singles from the album so far, including ‘Keep Me Safe’, ‘Always Got the Love’, and ‘Replay’.

Friday, August 18 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 19 – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, August 24 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, August 31 – Tanks, Cairns QLD

Saturday, September 2 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, September 8 – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets will go on sale at 9am, Thursday, 6th April via Cub Sport. A pre-sale is open now.

