Cub Sport Announce New Album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’

Cub Sport have announced their fifth studio album, Jesus at the Gay Bar. The follow-up to 2020’s Like Nirvana will arrive on Good Friday, 7th April and feature collaborations with Shamir and Mallrat.

The band have also shared a new single ‘Keep Me Safe,’ following on from last year’s singles ‘Always Got the Love’ and ‘Replay.’ It arrives alongside a video directed by Adam Munnings that centres around the relationship between Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield, with nods to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

Cub Sport – ‘Keep Me Safe’

“I wrote ‘Keep Me Safe’ about a euphoric but complicated time. Shedding some light on it now feels like I’m validating my younger self and celebrating the magic in something I was so ashamed of at the time,” Nelson said in a statement. Of the accompanying video, Nelson says it captures “what it felt like on the inside of our secret world.”

Since Like Nirvana arrived in March 2020, Cub Sport have stayed fairly busy. They performed the album in full for a live video shared to their YouTube channel, released a cover of Powderfinger‘s ‘These Days’ and performed at the 2020 AFL Grand Final. They’ve also reissued their debut album This Is Our Vice, been remixed by Northeast Party House, remixed Mallrat and more.

