Queensland Music Awards Finalists: Cub Sport, Mallrat, Thelma Plum & More

QMusic has revealed their Queensland Music Award nominees for 2023, honouring the best and brightest music makers from the sunshine state.
Cub Sport, Mallrat, Thelma Plum, DZ Deathrays and Confidence Man lead the nominations for the QMA’s class of 2023.
Cub Sport – Keep Me Safe
74 musicians have been nominated across 17 categories, with the winners to be unveiled at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall in a ceremony on Tuesday, 28th March.
Confidence Man will go up against dameeeela, Nat Dunn and Sycco for the best electronic artist award, while DZ Deathrays have been nominated in the best heavy artist category alongside Citadel, Greshka and The Atomic Beau Project.
In the best hip-hop category we have Day1, JESSWAR, Khi’leb and Siala. While on the pop front, Asha Jefferies have gotten a nod alongside Cub Sport, Mallrat and Thelma Plum.
Elsewhere, Beddy Rays, Sunny Luwe, William Barton, Tjaka are nominees in the best Indigenous artist category, while Eliza & The Delusionals, Hope D, WAAX and Yb. are nominated for rock.
100 Australian and international music industry figures spent months deliberating over this final list of nominees, which you can peep in full below.
“We are so incredibly proud of the last year of music in Queensland!” QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said in a press statement.
“From epic stories of identity, like Thelma Plum’s stellar EP Meanjin or Beddy Rays’ break-neck debut album, to uplifting party-starters, like Confidence Man’s sophomore album TILT – our stories are reaching out into the world and defining what we’re made of. And it’s something special.
“The 2023 Queensland Music Awards will be a moment for our industry to come together and celebrate,” they continued. “I invite music-lovers across all genres to book their tickets and join us at The Fortitude Music Hall to celebrate the incredible success of our artists and to celebrate each other!”
You can catch the full list of QMA 2023 nominees below.
QMA 2023 Nominees
BLUES | ROOTS AWARD
Presented by Trentham Estate
Darcy Kate – ‘Blue Cascade’
Jackie Marshall – ‘Chop Wood Carry Water’
Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble – ‘All Riled Up’
Pat Tierney – ‘Shadows’
CHILDREN’S MUSIC AWARD
Presented by The Truss Company
Blue Tac – ‘Jump In The Pool’
Cheeky Monkey Club – ‘Yes or No – A Song About Consent’
Spotty Kites – Donna Dyson – ‘Walk Around Wednesday’
The Mini Moshers – ‘Waterslide’
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL AWARD
Presented by Queensland Conservatorium – Griffith University
Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal & Katherine Philp – ‘Dolma’
Monique Clare – ‘Downhill Skiing’
Nonsemble – ‘Argentavis’
Tristan Barton – ‘In Time’
COUNTRY AWARD
Presented by ABC Brisbane
Casey Barnes – ‘Small Town’
James Johnston – ‘COUNTRY BOYS’
Sammy White – ‘Love On The Line’
Taylor Moss – ‘What Am I Gonna Do?’
ELECTRONIC AWARD
Presented by The Prince Consort
Confidence Man – ‘Luvin U Is Easy’
dameeeela – ‘The Shake Up’
Nat Dunn – ‘State Of My Heart’
Sycco – ‘Ripple’
FOLK AWARD
Presented by APRA AMCOS
Freight Train Foxes – ‘Fly to You’
Greta Stanley – ‘Keep My Cool’
Miranda vs Arizona – ‘Changin’’
Yb. – ‘Blackphemy’
HEAVY AWARD
Presented by IJS
Citadel – ‘Malignant’
DZ Deathrays – ‘Paranoid’
Greshka – ‘FREEDOM FROM CLIVE’
The Atomic Beau Project – ‘GHOSTS’
HIP HOP AWARD
Presented by NAFA
Day1 – ‘MBAPPE’
JESSWAR – ‘WAVES’
Khi’leb – ‘Cheques’
Siala – ‘Blackout’
INDIGENOUS AWARD
Presented by Anacta
Beddy Rays – ‘Handful’
Sunny Luwe – ‘Double Shot’
William Barton – ‘Kalkani’
Tjaka – ‘Break It Down’
JAZZ AWARD
Presented by Jazz Music Institute
Angela Newcomb – ‘Last Evening’
Sophie Min – ‘Wind and the End’
The Dawn Light – ‘The Moon Was Low’
Trichotomy – ‘Forward Motion’
POP AWARD
Presented by Star Entertainment Group
Asha Jefferies – ‘Tank Tops’
Cub Sport – ‘Always Got The Love’
Mallrat – ‘Surprise Me (feat. Azealia Banks)’
Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat Of My Mind’
ROCK AWARD
Presented by Comiskey Group
Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Give You Everything’
Hope D – ‘Emerald’
WAAX – ‘No Doz’
Yb. – ‘Sandra’
YOUTH (AGES 10 – 17) AWARD
Presented by SAE
Amy Elise – ‘Kind Of Insane’
FELONY – ‘Anything To Feel Anything’
Lily Grace – ‘The Two Of Us Meet’
Lottie McLeod – ‘Happy Birthday’
SOUL | FUNK | RNB AWARD
Presented by The Sound Garden
Beckah Amani – ‘Waiting on You’
Jordan Briton – ‘Lights Out Feat: Roman MC’
Miiesha – ‘Still Dream’
Pink Matter – ‘Can’t Start’
WORLD AWARD
Presented by MEAA
Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal & Katherine Philp – ‘Wo La So’
Future Destin – ‘MALANGA’
Innessa – ‘Perekati-pole’
mou and Menaka Thomas – ‘Space’
REGIONAL | REGIONAL AWARD
Presented by Telstra
Greta Stanley – ‘Red Earth Dirt’
High Tropics – ‘Bipolar Disaster’
Miiesha – ‘Everything’
Sahara Beck – ‘Nothing Wrong With That’
VIDEO AWARD
Presented by Creative Productions
Ben Wrigley – Purple Static by Mirrors
Deena Lynch – Cut by Jaguar Jonze
Maeve McKenna & James Greville – Emerald by Hope D
PEOPLE’S CHOICE NOMINEES
METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR
Presented by Oztix and The Music
Miami Marketta
The Fortitude Music Hall
The Princess Theatre
The Tivoli
The Triffid
Warehouse 25
REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR
Presented by Oztix and The Music
Tanks Arts Centre
Solbar
Eleven
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Presented by Oztix and The Music
Airlie Beach Festival of Music
Buskers by the Lake
Caloundra Music Festival
GRAIN’s Birthday Weekender
Gympie Music Muster
NOOSA alive!
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl
SPRINGTIME
Yonder Festival
Further Reading
Baker Boy Cleans Up At The 2022 ARIA Awards: Full Winners List
Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees