PREMIERE: We’re All Stupefied Oil Gobblers in the Video for EXEK’s ‘Welcome to my Alibi’

Melbourne/Naarm dubbed-out post-punk outfit EXEK have announced details of their sixth album, The Map and the Territory. The record will be out on Friday, 6th October, via Foreign Records. The first single, ‘Welcome to my Alibi’ is now available to stream.

The new single comes with an animated video courtesy of Siobhan McCarthy, which pairs the song’s druggy, mid-tempo grooves and loopy melodies with a visual metaphor for the average individual’s complicity in global collapse. It’s also rather cute – check it out below.

EXEK – ‘Welcome to my Alibi’

EXEK leader Albert Wolski made the new album with bandmates Jai Morris-Smith (guitar), Andrew Brocchi (synths), Valya YL Hooi (trumpet and backing vocals), Ben Hepworth (bass) and Chris Stephenson (drums). Wolski described The Map and the Territory as “perhaps less ambitious than some previous EXEK releases. In a positive way, obviously.”

The band’s most recent album, Advertise Here, came out in February 2022. The Quietus called it “the ultimate sonic screen wipe, the sort of cultural kool-aid that keeps us agreeably neutral. And that’s why you should listen to it.” We rated the track ‘Parricide is Painless’ as one of the best Australian songs of 2022.

EXEK: The Map and the Territory

On the Ground Floor Welcome to my Alibi Seamstress Requires Regular Breaks The Lifeboat Warszawa Centralna It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling French Alps Insurance Group Glow of Good Will

Available Friday, 6th October on Foreign Records

