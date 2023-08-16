The Native Cats
The Native Cats | Credit: Eden Meure

The Native Cats Release ‘My Risks Is Art’, Announce New Album

By Music Feeds

The Native Cats will release their fifth album The Way On Is the Way Off on Friday, 10th November. The Hobart/nipaluna post-punk duo have shared the album’s first single, ‘My Risks Is Art’, their first release since signing with Melbourne/Naarm indie label Chapter Music in July. Watch the official music video below and access it online via this link.

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify.

The Native Cats – ‘My Risks is Art’

The Native Cats: The Way On is the Way Off

Out Friday, 10th November – pre-order here

  1. Oscillator at the End of Time
  2. Bass Clef
  3. My Risks Is Art
  4. Former Death Cult
  5. Small Town Cop Override
  6. Vivian Left Me
  7. Dallas
  8. Suplex
  9. Rain On Poison
  10. Battery Acid
  11. Tanned Rested and Dead
  12. Kay Carroll

Further Reading

The Native Cats’ Catalogue is Available on Streaming Services for the First Time

Chapter Music Turns 30 – Ten Things That Define the Melbourne Indie Label

We’re All Stupefied Oil Gobblers in the Video for EXEK’s ‘Welcome to my Alibi’

Music Feeds
Music Feeds

Share article

Must Read

Related