The Native Cats Release ‘My Risks Is Art’, Announce New Album

The Native Cats will release their fifth album The Way On Is the Way Off on Friday, 10th November. The Hobart/nipaluna post-punk duo have shared the album’s first single, ‘My Risks Is Art’, their first release since signing with Melbourne/Naarm indie label Chapter Music in July. Watch the official music video below and access it online via this link.

The Native Cats: The Way On is the Way Off

Out Friday, 10th November – pre-order here

Oscillator at the End of Time Bass Clef My Risks Is Art Former Death Cult Small Town Cop Override Vivian Left Me Dallas Suplex Rain On Poison Battery Acid Tanned Rested and Dead Kay Carroll

