Dan Sultan, Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett, Emma Donovan & More to Perform at Walk For Yes Events This Weekend

A bunch of local artists including Dan Sultan, Paul Kelly, and Missy Higgins are slated to perform as part of the nationwide Walk For Yes events being held this weekend. The events will take place in 11 cities and regional centres across Australia on Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17th September, with artists performing in the five major cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan and MARLON will take the stage in Victoria Square, Adelaide on Saturday, with Bernard Fanning, Busby Marou, and Toni Janke performing in Brisbane first up on Sunday. Missy Higgins and Dan Sultan will appear at the Sydney event, while Peter Garrett, Mia Wray, Spiderbait, and MARLON will head to Federation Square in Melbourne.

In Perth, John Butler and Phil Walleystack have been locked in to perform. See the full rundown of the Walk For Yes events below.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of such a beautiful event,” Dan Sultan said in a statement. “An event that is about optimism and empowerment. A lot of important work has gone into this and I’m proud to make a contribution.”

“Leaning on the universal language of music to support the enshrinement of a First Nations Voice into the Australian constitution,” added MARLON. “Truly blessed to be part of such a special event.”

A number of music organisations have thrown their support behind the Yes campaign in recent weeks, including Support Act and ARIA. John Farnham also allowed the campaign to use his iconic song ‘You’re The Voice’. “This song changed my life,” Farnham said. “I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations Peoples for the better.”

The referendum will take place on Saturday, 14th October; voting is compulsory, you can check your details through the Australian Electoral Commission.

Walk For Yes Events

SATURDAY, 16th SEPTEMBER

11:30 am to 2:30 pm – Victoria Square, Adelaide (with Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, MARLON)

SUNDAY, 17th SEPTEMBER

10:00 am to 2:00 pm – Queens Gardens, Brisbane (with Bernard Fanning & Busby Marou, Toni Janke)

12:00 pm to 2:00 pm — Federation Square, Melbourne (with Peter Garrett, Mia Wray, MARLON, Spiderbait)

10:00 am to 1:00 pm – Victoria Gardens, Perth (with John Butler, Phil Walleystack)

1:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Victoria Park, Sydney (with Dan Sultan, Missy Higgins)

