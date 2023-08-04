Danger Mouse and Jemini Are Finally Releasing Their ‘Born Again’ Album

Danger Mouse and Jemini have announced they’ll be releasing their long-awaited album Born Again on Friday, 25th August. The album was originally recorded between 2003 and 2004, making it 20 years that the album has been sitting on the shelf.

The producer and rapper teamed up on the cult classic Ghetto Pop Life in 2003, with the promise of more music to come. But after recording all of Born Again, the album was put on ice. The pair have also dropped a single from the new album called ‘Brooklyn Basquiat’ – listen below.

Danger Mouse & Jemini: ‘Brooklyn Basquiat’

Danger Mouse – real name Brian Joseph Burton – went on to become one of the most in-demand producers and musicians in the world, working in projects like Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells (with James Mercer of The Shins), and collaborating with countless acts like MF Doom, and Black Thought.

“I’ve never seen anybody be able to do so much with words, the way he puts things together and the time that he does it in,” Burton told The Ringer last year about working with Black Thought on their albbum Cheat Codes.

“It’s incredible. When we recorded, it was just the two of us. I didn’t use an engineer, which I usually do for everything else. It was just the two of us doing it together, and just writing it and recording it with a microphone. I thought originally we were going to be like, “Oh, we’ll demo these things,” but we wound up keeping everything. We kept working that way.”

