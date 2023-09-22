Dark Mofo Will Not Be Happening in 2024

Tasmanian music, art and performance festival Dark Mofo has announced it will not be holding an event in 2024. The festival is set to take just one year off, with plans to return in 2025. In a statement, organisers said they’ll use the break to “reshape a more sustainable model” for the festival and “set the foundation for the next 10 years.”

“Despite achieving record attendances and box office results this year, it is essential for organisers to take stock of changing conditions and rising costs, in order to reset the festival for the future,” the statement read.

Dark Mofo 2023

Dark Mofo won’t completely disappear in 2024. The festival will host two of its flagship events in the Tasmanian winter: the Winter Feast and the Nude Solstice Swim. They’ll coincide with the opening of an exhibition at MONA.

“Dark Mofo has always been dedicated to enriching and transforming lives through ambitious art and ideas,” said artistic director Chris Twite. “We want to make sure that we have a festival that continues to deliver incredible art and artists, that continues to expand its artistic boundaries and remains a beacon of creativity, innovation, and cultural significance.

“While this was a tough decision, it ensures we move forward in a viable manner. The fallow year will enable us to secure the future of Dark Mofo and its return at full force in 2025.”

The 2023 festival was headlined by Black Flag, Deafheaven, Thundercat, and Ethel Cain

