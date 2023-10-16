Declan McKenna Announces 2024 Australian Headline Shows

English singer Declan McKenna has locked in a couple of Australian headline shows next January. The singer will be here touring with Heaps Good Festival, playing the Adelaide and Brisbane legs on Tuesday, 2nd January, and Saturday, 6th January, respectively.

McKenna will now play headline dates at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 3rd January and Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, 5th January, premiering tracks from his highly anticipated third album, What Happened To The Beach? He recently dropped a new single from the record, titled ‘Nothing Works’.

Declan McKenna: ‘Nothing Works’

The new album is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 9th February, and McKenna has said the record by a newfound feeling of freedom.

“In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music,” McKenna shared about the making of the album. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.

“If every song features a lyrical statement, then it loses some of its impact, too. I haven’t let go of that aspect of myself, but I don’t want to live out that style forever. I will always speak my mind with music, but we live in a time where the conversations I wanted to contribute to previously are much more out in the open now.”

McKenna, who found fame with 2015 single ‘Brazil’, recently went viral for a cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers‘.

Declan McKenna 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, 2nd January 2024 – Heaps Good, Brisbane

Wednesday, 3rd January 2024 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic AA)

Friday, 5th January 2024 – Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Saturday, 6th January 2024 – Heaps Good, Adelaide

Tickets via Secret Sounds. You can sign up for pre-sale access now.

