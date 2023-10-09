DYLAN Announces First Australian Headline Shows in March 2024

Rising British singer DYLAN has locked in her first Australian headline shows for March 2024. The pop artist will play three headline shows on the east coast across the month, starting in Brisbane on Monday, 18th March, with Sydney and Melbourne following.

The London-based artist rose to fame off the back of EPs like 2019’s Purple and 2020’s Red, with her debut mixtape The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn arriving in 2022. Recently, she’s dropped singles like ‘Liar Liar’ (featuring Bastille), and ‘Rebel Child’.

DYLAN: ‘Liar Liar’ feat. Bastille

“I basically wanted my own theme tune… it’s the first song I have released that is not about anything other than myself, not about heartbreak or loss, love or friendship; it is about me, myself and I,” DYLAN – real name Natasha Woods – said about the new track.

“Honestly, this mixtape is the soundtrack to my life, and that’s why I listen to music in the first place – to be the main character,” DYLAN told NME about The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn. “It’s why I started listening to Taylor Swift when I was 15, as she makes music that represents the way I feel; she’s an amazing storyteller, and beyond that, the strongest woman in the world.”

Over the last 18 months, the singer has toured with Ed Sheeran and locked down support locks for Yungblud, Bastille, and Tate McRae.

Monday, 18th March – The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 22nd March – The Lansdowne | Sydney, NSW

Monday, 25th March – Northcote Social Club | Melbourne, VIC

Sign up for pre-sale access via Frontier Touring.

