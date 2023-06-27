Descendents Lock In 2023 Australian Tour

Californian punk veterans Descendents have locked in a full Australian tour in October this year. The news comes off the back of the band being announced as a headliner for Wollongong festival Yours and Owls.

Descendents’ Australian tour will kick off on Wednesday, 13th October at the Princes Theatre in Brisbane, with shows down the east coast and in Adelaide to follow (sorry Perth). The tour will wrap up in Torquay on Thursday, 19th October – see the full run of dates and ticketing details below.

Descendents: ‘Hope’

The band – Milo Aukerman (vocals), Bill Stevenson (drums), Stephen Egerton (guitar), and Karl Alvarez (bass) – are now 50 years into their illustrious career, which began with the debut album Milo Goes To College in 1982.

The band have locked in a heap of local support acts for the upcoming dates: VOIDD and The Cutaways will join them in Brisbane; Nursery Crimes and Tantichrist in Sydney; Chinese Burns Unit and LOLA in Adelaide; and Something Something Explosion and Nursery Crimes again in Melbourne and Torquay.

The band will headline Yours and Owls alongside acts like Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, Chet Faker, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Safia, Vera Blue, and more. See the full lineup right over here.

Descendents Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 13th October – Princes Theatre: Turrbal Jagera, Brisbane with special guests VOIDD and The Cutaways

Saturday, 14th October – Yours & Owls Festival Dharawal Land, Wollongong

Sunday, 15th October – Metro Theatre: Gadigal Land, Sydney with special guests Nursery Crimes and Tantichrist

Tuesday, 17th October – The Gov: Kaurna, Adelaide with special guests Chinese Burns Unit and LOLA

Wednesday, 18th October – Forum: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne with special guests Nursery Crimes and Something Something Explosion

Thursday, 19th October – Torquay Hotel: Wadawurring Country, Torquay with special guests Nursery Crimes and Something Something Explosion

You can register for priority access to tickets via SBM Presents. General tickets are on sale Tuesday, 4th July.

