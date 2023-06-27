Thornhill Lock In More 2023 Tour Dates w/ Holding Absence & Thousand Below

Melbourne outfit Thornhill have locked in another string of tour dates for later this year. Billed as the Prom Queen City tour, they’ll be joined at all dates by Welsh crew Holding Absence, San Diego’s Thousand Below, and Sydney act Bloom.

The tour will kick off on Friday, 20th October at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne, with shows in all major cities to follow. It’ll finish up on Saturday, 28th October at Liberty Hall in Sydney. See all dates and ticketing details below.

Thornhill: ‘Raw’

The announcement comes only a few weeks after Thornhill wrapped up their last Australian tour, an 11-date regional run that saw them on the road throughout May and early June. The shows were in support of their 2022 album Heroine, the follow-up to the band’s 2019 debut, The Dark Pool. Heroine landed at #1 on the Australian Album chart, and at #3 on the ARIA Album chart.

It was a rough start to the year for the band: in late January, thieves stole nearly $100,000 worth of equipment and merchandise from their rehearsal space. The band quickly set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to replace the gear, and fans quickly responded by donating nearly $60,000 in just a few days.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared our post, donated or had us in their thoughts,” Thornhill wrote in response to the support. “It’s been a horrible few days and to see this community continue to support us through everything means the world to us, and, we can not thank you enough for all that you have done.”

Thornhill Prom Queen City Tour 2023

Friday, 20th October – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 21st October – Magnet House, Perth

Sunday, 22nd October – Uni Bar, Adelaide

Thursday, 26th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 28th October – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Tickets are on sale Friday, 30th June via Destroy All Lines.

