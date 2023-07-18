Masego Locks in 2023 Australian Headline Tour Dates

Masego has announced a handful of tour dates around his appearance at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival in October. The Jamaican-American singer, rapper, producer, and pretty much everything else will start his national tour in Brisbane on Thursday, 12th October, following it up with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and finally in Perth on Friday, 20th October.

Masego – AKA Micah Davis – will play a set at Yours & Owls on Saturday, 14th October at the festival’s new home at the University of Wollongong – appearing alongside Lil Tjay, Earl Sweatshirt, Bakar, Descendents, and more.

Masego: ‘You Never Visit Me’

Masego’s latest album, self-titled, landed in March 2023, the follow-up to 2018’s Lady Lady (although he did release the Studying Abroad: Extended Stay EP after that).

“I don’t view time the same as the public might,” Masego told Hypebeast about the break between albums. “I’ve been making music constantly since Lady Lady. A body of work means something different to everyone. I even consider the songs I toured over the years to be a live body of work. I think I just create and assemble music, and whatever the public considers it is what it can be.”

“I think the whole energy of this project was just trying to make life music — just soundtracks of my life, essentially, and other people’s lives,” he continued in an interview with Okayplayer. “I feel like all of it is just a long conversation, and then a big reflection of my journey.”

Masego broke through with the viral hit ‘Tadow’ back in 2017.

Masego 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 12th October – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, 14th October – Wollongong, Yours & Owls

Sunday, 15th October – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Monday, 16th October – Melbourne, Forum

Thursday, 19th October – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday, 20th October – Perth, Metro City

Tickets will be on sale via Handsome Tours, you can sign up for pre-sale access now.

