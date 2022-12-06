Country icon Dolly Parton has shared some details about her much anticipated new rock album.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a few days ago, she explained that the album will be called Rockstars, and it’ll be landing in the second half of 2023.

Dolly Parton Discusses New Album On Jimmy Fallon

Rockstars has been teased for a little while now, and the idea for the record came about after Parton refused to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame earlier this year. At the time, she wrote in a statement that while she was “extremely flattered” by the offer, she didn’t feel she had earned that right to be included as she doesn’t consider herself a rock artist.

The move caused a minor controversy, and Parton then reversed her decision, saying she’d “gracefully” accept the nomination, and that she would simply have to get around to making a rock record to earn her place. Last month, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside artists like Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, and the Eurythmics.

Speaking with Fallon, Parton explained she didn’t mean to start any kind of controversy by initially refusing the nomination, and she was in the process of pulling together Rockstars.

“I always thought I might want to do a rock record…and I thought if I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time,” she said. “It’s going to come out next fall, and you know what I’m calling it? Rockstars.”

She revealed the album will be packed with guests and will feature songs like Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, the Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’, and even Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’.

Steve Albini, legendary producer of Nirvana’s In Utero, put his hand up to produce the album earlier in the year – there’s been no word whether Parton took him up on his offer.

