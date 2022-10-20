US bedroom pop musician Dora Jar has shared her latest single, ‘Spell’. The new track arrives just weeks after Dora Jar – real name Dora Jarkowski – wrapped up her debut visit to Australia, supporting Billie Eilish and playing a handful of headline dates.

Her latest single sees Jarkowski taking a sweeping, heartfelt approach to her craft, with the almost haunting track focusing on themes of change and evolution. Tending toward an intense crescendo, ‘Spell’ resolves to showcase Jarkowski’s intimate vocal stylings once more.

Dora Jar – ‘Spell’

In a statement released alongside the single, Jarkowski explained that ‘Spell’ was written “in honor of autumn and all the complex emotions I feel in the season of change”. “My leaves are falling off, I am bare and my branches reach out to you,” she adds. “My skin is bark I need to drink water.”

‘Spell’ follows on from a rather prolific year for Jarkowski, who released her second EP, Comfortably In Pain, in early March. Since then, she has unveiled two further singles, including July’s ‘Bumblebee’ and September’s ‘Bump’.

