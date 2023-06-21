Earl Sweatshirt Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Coinciding with his announcement on this year’s Yours & Owls lineup, Earl Sweatshirt has revealed a handful of headline Australian dates. In addition to his appearance at Yours & Owls in Wollongong, the Californian rapper will also play shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in October.

The rapper’s headline run will kick off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, 16th October, before a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre the following evening. The three-date tour will wrap up with a show at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Thursday, 19th October. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 29th June. A Frontier Members pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, 27th June. Find all ticketing details here.

Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Sick!’

Earl was last in the country in 2020, when he performed as part of that year’s Laneway Festival lineup. He was due to return last year as part of This That festival in Newcastle and Queensland, but those events were cancelled.

In the time since Earl last visited the country, he’s released his fourth studio album, Sick! The follow-up to Earl’s 2018 album Some Rap Songs and 2019 EP Feet of Clay was was previewed with the singles ‘2010’, ‘Tabula Rasa’ and ‘Titanic’ ahead of its release.

Elsewhere on this year’s Yours & Owls festival lineup – announced earlier today – are the likes of Lil Tjay, Masego, Chet Faker, Broods, Hilltop Hoods, Descendents, Golden Features, Hobo Johnson, Peach Pit, Ocean Alley and more.

Earl Sweatshirt 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 16th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 17th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 19th October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Thursday, 29th June

Further Reading

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Earl Sweatshirt Has Shared An Incredibly Candid Interview With His Mother At MoCA In Los Angeles

Tyler, the Creator Review – A Leading Voice in Pop Music