Sydney’s ELEVATE Festival has announced its lineup for its 2023 edition, with Amy Shark, The Veronicas, and Thelma Plum all locked in.

The festival will once again take over Sydney’s harbourside Cahill Expressway from the 3rd to the 7th of January, with a bunch of activities planned across the days and nights. Plum, Shark, and The Veronicas will be joined by artists like Becca Hatch, Running Touch, Kinder, Mallrat, Client Liaison, and Aussie export Betty Who, who’ll all deliver performances across the week.

The Veronicas: ‘Untouched’

There’ll be a Bluey and Bingo street party, with street performers and games populating the freeway. The whole ELEVATE Festival is free to the public (but registration is required) with the Cahill Expressway closed to traffic for the duration.

“Whether you are after family-friendly entertainment, afternoon DJ sessions, or high-energy performances by renowned artists as the sun sets and into the night, ELEVATE Sydney will ride the wave of the new year buzz all week long,” NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said in a statement. “The NSW Government proudly supports events like ELEVATE Sydney that not only turbocharge the local economy, but also serve as a platform for our homegrown stars.”

The festival first launched at the start of 2022, as a way to kickstart the city’s COVID recovery.

ELEVATE Sydney Lineup 2023

Registration for tickets is open now through the website.

Tuesday, 3rd January to Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney

The Veronicas

Mallrat

Amy Shark

Thelma Plum

Becca Hatch

Running Touch

Kinder

Client Liaison

Betty Who

Kito

Drax Project

