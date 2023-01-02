Fremantle band Spacey Jane are the surprise headliner for the second night of Sydney’s five-night, four-day pop-up festival ELEVATE Sydney. Spacey Jane – who were recently named triple j’s most played act of 2022 – will perform at the Cahill Expressway on Wednesday, 4th January, along with Thelma Plum and Ruby Fields.

ELEVATE Sydney will take over the Sydney CBD thoroughfare from Tuesday, 3rd to Saturday, 7th January. The busy urban freeway is being turned into a “festival playground,” according to the official PR, with morning events for the family, afternoon DJ sessions, and evening live performances. Entry is free but registrations are necessary.

Spacey Jane – ‘Sitting Up’

ELEVATE Nights begins with a DJ set from Client Liaison on Tuesday, 3rd January. Amy Shark, Mallrat and Becca Hatch will perform on Thursday, 5th January; The Veronicas, Betty Who and NZ’s Drax Project on Friday, 6th January; and Sampa The Great, Wafia and Northeast Party House on Saturday, 7th January, the final night of programming.

A lineup of DJs and electronic musicians will entertain punters during the 2.30pm-5pm ELEVATE Social sessions. The likes of Running Touch, Young Franco, Anna Lunoe, Harvey Sutherland, Touch Sensitive and Kinder are on board. More details below.

ELEVATE Nights

Tuesday, 3rd January–Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney

Tuesday, 3rd January: Client Liaison (DJ)

Wednesday, 4th January: Thelma Plum, Ruby Fields + Spacey Jane

Thursday, 5th January: Amy Shark, Mallrat, Becca Hatch

Friday, 6th January: The Veronicas, Betty Who, Drax Project

Saturday, 7th January: Sampa The Great, Wafia, Northeast Party House

Free entry but registrations necessary.

ELEVATE Social

Wednesday, 4th January–Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney

Wednesday, 4th January: Running Touch, Young Franco

Thursday, 5th January: Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe

Friday, 6th January: Touch Sensitive, Kito

Saturday, 7th January: Kinder, The Jungle Giants (DJ Set)

Free entry but registrations necessary.

