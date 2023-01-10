Elsy Wameyo to Headline New Beginnings Festival 2023 Alongside Birdz

Rapper and singer Elsy Wameyo is set to headline Sydney’s New Beginnings Festival in late January 2023, alongside Butchulla rapper Birdz.

Billed as a celebration of diverse artists from Australia and around the world – with a focus on migrant, refugee, and First Nations communities – New Beginnings will take place at the National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour on Saturday, 28th January.

Elsy Wameyo: ‘Nilotic’

Wameyo, who was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and is now based in Adelaide, made waves in 2022 with the release of the multi-faceted EP Nilotic, which featured the breakout single ‘River Nile’. Birdz dropped his second album Legacy in November 2021, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the NIMAs.

“Community, culture, and belonging are all important themes in my music, and so it feels natural to take part in New Beginnings Festival,” said Birdz in a statement. “I’m excited to play in an environment that showcases the diversity of this country, where I can represent my community and culture, and share my story as a proud Butchulla man.”

Aside from the performances, there’ll be food stalls and market stalls to peruse from communities around the world. The lineup also includes Athésia, Samira El-Koussa & George Karam, Blacklux, Malo Malo Band, Suara Indonesia Dance Group and more.

Tickets are free for New Beginnings, but registration is necessary.

New Beginnings 2023

Saturday, 28th January – National Maritime Museum, Darling Harbour, NSW

Elsy Wameyo

Birdz

Athésia

Samira El-Koussa & George Karam

Blacklux

Malo Malo Band

Suara Indonesia Dance Group

Señor Bolivar

La Foxy Fuzz

Ticket registration open now.

