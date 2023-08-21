SXSW Sydney Invites Public Along to Music Festival, Announces More Artists

SXSW Sydney has added a slew of artists to its inaugural lineup in October, with acts like WA’s Dulcie, emerging artist and producer Big Skeez, Aodhan, rapper Agung Mango, and raucous country act Andy Golledge all joining the bill.

They join dozens of artists that are locked in for the event, which runs from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October at various venues across the Sydney CBD and surrounds. Artists like Chanel Loren, US group Almost Monday, Death by Denim, Barkaa, Babitha, Mia Wray, Superego, Gut Health, and UK’s SORRY were unveiled in the last announcement. See the new lineup additions below, and check out the wider program on the SXSW Sydney website.

Dulcie: ‘Off By Heart’

Additionally, SXSW Sydney has announced that Music Festival wristbands will go on sale this Friday, 25th August. The Wristbands allow entry to all gigs across the four-day Music Festival – around 300 performances are scheduled to take place at various venues including the Lansdowne and The Lord Gladstone.

Like the original SXSW in Austin, there’ll be a number of dedicated ‘country houses’ showcasing talent from overseas, like the British Music Embassy and Korea Spotlight. There’ll also be showcases hosted by various agencies and record labels.

A SXSW Sydney Music Festival Wristband will cost $280 at the early bird price; other wristbands are also available for the Games and Screen industries.

A Wristband doesn’t allow access to the SXSW Sydney Conference, workshops, mentor sessions, and other events taking place throughout the week – you’ll need a badge for that.

SXSW Sydney Music Festival Lineup Additions

Adam Newling (Aus)

Adrian Dzvuke (Aus)

Agung Mango (Aus)

Andy Golledge Band (Aus)

Anesu (Aus)

Aodhan (Aus)

Ardhito Pramono (Idn)

Ashwarya (Aus)

Asia7

Automatic (Us)

Batavia Collective (Idn)

Big Skeez (Aus)

Cloe Terare (Aus)

Cody Jon (Aus)

Daffodils (Nz)

Dobby (Aus)

Dulcie (Aus)

Evie Irie (Aus)

Feby Putri (Idn)

Foley (Nz)

Hindia (Idn)

Inkabee Jacqui (Kor)

Jem Cassar-Daley (Aus)

Marv (Kor)

Meaningful Stone (Kor)

Owen (Kor)

Pop Shuvit (My)

Squid The Kid (Aus)

The Terrys (Aus)

Theodor Black (Uk)

These New South Whales (Aus)

Tiffi (Aus)

Will Swinton (Nz)

Yuji (My)

Dates & Venues

Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October – Various venues, Sydney

Wristbands and Badges are on sale via SXSW Sydney. Wristbands go on sale Friday, 25th August.

