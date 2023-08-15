LuliePalooza Announces 2023 Lineup: The Murlocs, C.O.F.F.I.N + more

Melbourne street party LuliePalooza will return for its third runaround later this year, taking over Lulie Street and Victoria Park Oval in Abbotsford on Saturday, 11th November. Local crew The Murlocs have been locked in to headline, ably supported by Sydney punks C.O.F.F.I.N.

There’ll also be sets from Full Flower Moon Band, post-punk act ENOLA, psych-pop outfit Sunfruits, Split System, Leroy Macqueen, and more. Check out the full lineup and get hold of tickets below.

The Murlocs: ‘Undone and Unashamed’

There’ll be plenty of additional entertainment going on at the festival, with pro skating demos, a mechanical bull, and DJs on the decks all afternoon.

The Murlocs have just wrapped up a local tour in support of their latest album Calm Ya Farm – the follow-up to last year’s Rapscallion.

“With this record we tried to steer away from all the distortion and dirt and grit, or at least let the grit come off a bit more clean-sounding,” frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith has said of the record. “It made sense with the whole country theme of the record, but it’s generally a good reminder for day-to-day life. Now whenever I look down, I can remember to just chill out and take everything a little easier.”

C.O.F.F.I.N are also heading to LuliePalooza with new material, having dropped their latest album Australia Stops back in May.

LuliePalooza Lineup 2023

The Murlocs

C.O.F.F.I.N

Full Flower Moon Band

ENOLA

Split System

Sunfruits

Leroy Macqueen

Emilee South

Ruby & Loretta

Heavy Amber

The Riff Raff (AC/DC Tribute)

Hogwash

Date & Venue

Saturday, 11th November – Lulie St, Abbotsford

Tickets are on sale now.

