Eves Karydas Releases New Single ‘Last Night When We Were Young’

Eves Karydas has previewed her forthcoming EP with new single ‘Last Night When We Were Young’. The track will appear on the forthcoming Wide Eyed EP when it releases on 25th November.

A slow-burning piece of intimate pop, the track focuses on the notions of growing up alongside the fleeting nature of life itself. Though acknowledging the single is “a little different from [her] usual repertoire”, the track underlines something of a musical evolution for Karydas, with her Wide Eyed EP designed to present “the journey of a great love”.

Eves Karydas – ‘Last Night When We Were Young’

“We had spent the day at Jon’s [Buscema, writer/co-producer] house alternating between the swimming pool and the studio, chatting about the fast moving feeling of life,” Karydas said of the track. “Where does all the time go? It’s like we’ve suddenly woken up, we’re adults, we have responsibilities.

“Like at the start of a new relationship when the hours feel like minutes, and you know those moments aren’t going to last forever,” she adds. “That’s the feeling we wanted to capture in the song.”

The single is also accompanied by a music video directed by Daniel Mayne and captures Karydas in various locations throughout Melbourne, including famed Fitzroy record store Oh! Jean Records.

The arrival of ‘Last Night When We Were Young’ also comes just days after Karydas spoke out against the corrosive effects of compulsory social media use for women in the music industry. “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer do things the way I was doing them as it was unsustainable for my creativity and at the same time damaging my sense of self-worth,” she wrote.

“If finding success means killing my soul for some likes and comments, then I don’t want it,” she concluded. “In an effort to not only salvage my creativity but to also survive, I’m moving forward in my career self-managed.”

