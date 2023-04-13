Extreme and Living Colour Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour

American hard rockers Extreme and alternative metal outfit Living Colour have announced they will embark on an Australian tour together in spring. The two bands will play five shows together in September of this year.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, 6th September with a show at Perth’s Regal Theatre, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets are on sale Friday, 21st April from 10am local time.

Extreme – ‘Rise’

For Extreme, the upcoming dates come in support of their forthcoming album Six, which is set to arrive on Friday, 9th June. It will mark the band’s first new album since 2008’s Saudades de Rock, and was previewed last month with lead single ‘Rise’.

Living Colour, meanwhile, are touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of third album Stain, which arrived in 1993 and featured singles like ‘Leave It Alone’ and ‘Nothingness’. It will mark both bands’ first visit to Australia in half a decade, with both acts having last toured the country (separately) in 2018.

Extreme and Living Colour 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 6th September – Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday, 8th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sunday, 10th September – The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 12th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 13th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

