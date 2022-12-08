Falls Festival Share Set Times, Event Maps, & Triple J Unearthed Winners

Just weeks ahead of its kickoff in Melbourne, the 2022/2023 edition of Falls Festival has unveiled all the pertinent details, including set times, event maps, and the ever-important Triple J Unearthed winner additions. Patrons are advised to start their planning now to avoid any major lineup clashes.

In Melbourne and Byron Bay, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, and the Arctic Monkeys will headline each respective day of the festival, while Jamie xx will wrap up shortly before Lil Nas X on the first of the day-day Fremantle event. The all-important New Year’s Eve slots will be filled by the Arctic Monkeys and Camelphat in Melbourne, while Luude and Lil Nas X will perform the annual honours in Byron Bay.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’s Better Be A Mirrorball’

Alongside the necessary planning details, Falls Festival have also added a rising name to each leg of the event as part of the Triple J Unearthed winners comp. In Melbourne, Bec Stevens will join the festivities, while Medhanit will perform in Byron Bay, and South Summit will make an appearance in Fremantle.

The festival is set to launch its national trek in the Melbourne CBD on 29th December, before travelling to the North Byron Parklands on 31st December, and beginning its final event at Fremantle Park on 7th January. Digital versions of the Falls Festival set times and maps can be found via the official website, or as part of the app, with a full run-down of each event available below.

Falls Festival 2022/23

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 29th

El Capitan Stage

11:45-12:00 Welcome to Country

12:10-12:40 Elsy Wameyo

13:00-13:40 1300

14:00-14:40 MAY-A

15:00-15:40 Rico Nasty

16:10-16:50 The OG Wiggles

17:20-18:05 Genesis Owusu

18:35-19:35 DMA’S

20:05-21:05 Aminé

21:50-23:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf Stage

12:45-14:15 Wongo

14:15-16:45 Dameeeela

15:45-17:15 Choomba

17:15-18:45 Biscits

18:45-19:45 Young Franco

19:45-21:15 Anna Lunoe

21:15-22:15 Luude

Friday, December 30th

El Capitan Stage

12:00-12:30 Bec Stevens

12:50-13:30 Floodlights

13:50-14:30 Beddy Rays

14:50-15:30 Peach PRC

16:00-16:45 King Stingray

17:15-18:00 G Flip

18:30-19:30 Spacey Jane

20:00-21:00 CHVRCHES

21:30-23:00 Jamie xx

Sugarloaf Stage

12:40-14:10 RONA.

14:10-15:40 Moktar

15:40-17:10 CC:DISCO!

17:10-18:40 DJ Seinfeld

18:40-20:10 Mall Grab

20:10-21:40 Peggy Gou

Saturday, December 31st

El Capitan Stage

13:30-14:00 YNG Martyr

14:00-14:40 Magdalena Bay

15:00-15:40 Telenova

16:00-16:45 The Vanns

17:15-18:00 Lastlings

18:30-19:15 PinkPantheress

19:45-20:45 Amyl and the Sniffers

21:15-22:15 Ocean Alley

23:00-00:20 Arctic Monkeys

Sugarloaf Stage

13:30-14:20 Juno Mamba

14:20-15:50 Ebony Boadu

15:50-17:50 Barry Can’t Swim

17:50-19:50 Elkka

19:50-21:50 TSHA

22:00-23:30 Ben Böhmer

23:30-1:30 Camelphat

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

Saturday, December 31st

Galaxy Stage

13:00-13:45 Elsy Wameyo

14:15-15:00 Beddy Rays

15:30-16:15 MAY-A

16:45-17:30 Peach PRC

18:00-2:00 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

14:30-16:00 Wongo

16:00-17:30 Dameeeela

17:30-19:00 Choomba

19:00-21:00 Biscits

21:00-23:00 Anna Lunoe

23:00-00:00 Luude

El Capitan Stage

17:15-17:40 Welcome to Country

17:50-18:35 The OG Wiggles

19:05-20:05 Genesis Owusu

20:35-21:35 DMA’S

22:05-23:05 Aminé

23:50-1:00 Lil Nas X

Sunday, January 1st

Galaxy Stage

12:30-13:00 Medhanit

13:20-14:05 Floodlights

14:25-15:10 1300

15:30-16:15 The Vanns

16:45-17:30 King Stingray

18:00-1:30 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

13:00-14:00 RONA.

14:00-15:00 Moktar

15:00-16:30 CC:DISCO!

16:30-18:00 TSHA

18:00-19:30 DJ Seinfeld

19:30-21:00 Mall Grab

21:00-23:00 Peggy Gou

El Capitan Stage

17:00-17:45 Rico Nasty

18:15-19:15 G Flip

19:45-20:45 Spacey Jane

21:15-22:15 CHVRCHES

22:45-00:00 Jamie xx

Monday, January 2nd

Galaxy Stage

12:30-13:15 YNG Martyr

13:45-14:30 Magdalena Bay

15:00-15:45 Telenova

16:15-17:15 Young Franco

17:45-1:00 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

13:00-14:00 Juno Mamba

14:00-15:00 Ebony Boadu

15:00-17:00 Barry Can’t Swim

17:00-18:50 Elkka

19:00-21:00 Ben Böhmer

21:00-23:00 Camelphat

El Capitan Stage

17:00-17:45 Lastlings

18:15-19:00 PinkPantheress

19:30-20:30 Amyl and the Sniffers

21:00-22:00 Ocean Alley

22:45-00:00 Arctic Monkeys

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, January 7th

El Capitan Stage

11:40-11:50 Welcome to Country

12:30-13:05 Beddy Rays

13:45-14:25 Rico Nasty

15:05-15:50 G Flip

16:35-17:20 Ocean Alley

18:20-19:05 Spacey Jane

20:05-20:50 Aminé

21:50-23:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf Stage

12:00-12:30 Floodlights

13:05-13:45 MAY-A

14:25-15:05 The OG Wiggles

15:50-16:35 Amyl and the Sniffers

17:20-18:20 Ben Böhmer

19:05-20:05 Camelphat

20:50-21:50 Jamie xx

Matterhorn Stage

12:00-12:40 Juno Mamba

13:00-13:40 Magdalena Bay

14:00-14:40 Telenova

15:00-16:00 Ebony Boadu

16:00-17:00 Dameeeela

17:00-18:00 Wongo

18:00-19:00 Biscits

19:00-20:00 Anna Lunoe

20:00-21:00 DJ Seinfeld

21:00-22:00 Choomba

Sunday, January 8th

Sugarloaf Stage

12:00-12:30 Elsy Wameyo

13:10-13:50 Peach PRC

14:30-15:10 Lastlings

15:55-16:35 PinkPantheress

17:35-18:35 Mall Grab

19:35-20:45 Peggy Gou

Matterhorn Stage

12:00-12:30 South Summit

12:40-13:10 YNG Martyr

13:20-13:50 1300

14:00-15:00 RONA.

15:00-16:00 Moktar

16:00-17:00 Barry Can’t Swim

17:00-18:00 Elkka

18:00-19:00 CC:Disco!

18:00-20:00 TSHA

20:00-21:00 Young Franco

21:00-22:00 Luude

El Capitan Stage

12:30-13:10 The Vanns

13:50-14:30 King Stingray

15:10-15:55 Genesis Owusu

16:35-17:35 DMA’S

18:35-19:35 CHVRCHES

20:45-22:00 Arctic Monkeys

Falls Festival 2022/23 Dates and Venues

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (and surrounds), Melbourne, VIC – 29th, 30th & 31st December, 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31st December 2022, 1st & 2nd January, 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 7th & 8th January, 2023

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

The Perks of Falls Festival’s Move to the Melbourne CBD

PREMIERE: Bec Stevens Delivers Passionate Indie Punk Feels On ’10 Minute Drive’

Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dope Lemon Lead Lineup for Rolling Sets 2022 on the Central Coast