Faster Pussycat To Headline New Aussie Sleaze Rock Festival ‘Glam Fest’

There’s a new mini festival on the block, catering to fans of throwback glam metal.

Glam Fest will bring the Sunset strip to stages in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in January of 2023, with LA sleaze rock poster boys Faster Pussycat on headlining duties.

WATCH: Faster Pussycat – ‘House Of Pain’

They’re joined on the lineup by Aussie horror punk sleaze cowboy outlaws Wednesday 13, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary with their new album, Horrifier. Together with European melodic rock titans Eclipse, cult glam heroes Pretty Boy Floyd and LA glam rockers Tuff.

On the local front there’s Melbourne hard rock act Sisters Doll, tongue-in-cheek theatrical rockers Crosson and loads more.

You can peep the full lineup and dates below.

Glam Fest 2023 Lineup

Faster Pussycat

Wednesday 13

Eclipse

Enuff Z’Nuff

Pretty Boy Floyd

Tuff

Sisters Doll

Crosson

Catalano

Cassidy Paris

Atomic Riot

Dept. Of Gloom

Star Crazy

(local lineups to vary in each city)

Glam Fest 2023 Dates

Wednesday, 25th January – Brisbane, The Brightside QLD

Thursday, 26th January – Melbourne, The Prince VIC

Friday, 27th January – Adelaide, Bridgeway SA

Saturday, 28th January – Sydney, Factory Theatre NSW

Tickets on sale now here

Further Reading:

The Chats And Cosmic Psychos Join Guns N’ Roses’ 2022 Australian Tour

Guns N’ Roses: 10 Essential Tracks

Tommy Lee Posts Full Blown Dick Pic On Insta, Sends Internet Into Meltdown

Motley Crue Sell Back Catalogue To Sony BMG For $150 Million

John Corabi On Life With Mötley Crüe, The History Of ‘Motley ‘94’ & Touring Australia