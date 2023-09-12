Flight Facilities, Pendulum Added to Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Wollongong’s Yours & Owls has added two surprise acts to their 2023 lineup: Perth drum and bass veterans Pendulum, and perennial festival favourites Flight Facilities. Both acts will line up for sets on the second day of the festival, Sunday, 15th October.

There’s a smidge over a month to go until Yours & Owls returns to Wollongong, and this year it will occupy a new home at the University of Wollongong. The full lineup dropped back in June, with Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, and British singer Bakar leading the announcement.

Pendulum & Bullet For My Valentine: ‘Halo’

There’ll also be sets from the likes of Descendents, Masego, Broods, indie-pop outfit Peach Pit and Hobo Johnson. On the local front, expect Chet Faker, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Safia, RVG, Pacific Avenue, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Vera Blue, alongside Golden Features and the omnipresent Hilltop Hoods.

Festival founders Ben Tillman, Adam Smith and Baluun Jones announced earlier this year they had signed a three-year deal with UOW to host the festival, utilising the grounds, ovals, and laneways of the campus.

“We are delighted to be returning home to UOW to present Yours and Owls within the campus grounds,” Tillman said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome patrons to experience the festival in the space where the initial idea was hatched all those years ago. Our team have been busy creating ways to bring the multitude of spaces available to us alive across the campus.”

Yours & Owls Festival 2023

Pendulum

Flight Facilities

Bakar

Broods

Chet Faker

Descendents

Earl Sweatshirt

Golden Features

Hilltop Hoods

Hobo Johnson

Lil Tjay

Masego

Meg Mac

Ocean Alley

Oliver Tree

Peach Pit

Safia

Vera Blue

Angel Du$t

Big Wett

Daily J

Dice

Ekkstacy

Fazerdaze

Forest Claudette

James Marriott

King Mala

Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue

Phony Ppl

Redhook

Royal Otis

RVG

Shagrock

Sorry

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

The Grogans

The Rions

The Terrys

The Vanns

Tia Gostelow

Wallice

Babyface Mal

Billy Otto

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl and Girl

Go-Jo

Lazywax

Phoebe Go

Possehot

Rum Jungle

Stevan

Stumps

These New South Whales

Towns

YB

Wiigz

Archie

Blue Vedder

Dust

Flowertruck

Garage Sale

Greatest Hits

Gut Health

Hallie

Lucy Sugerman

Nerve Damage

Our Carlson

Pirra

Sesame Girl

Terminal Sleep

The Empty Threats

Bronte Alva

Busty

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Circadia

Drift

J.Rumz

Kid Pharoah

Kloker

Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks

Major Arcana

MFV

Plastic Bath

Private Wives

Ricky’s Breath

Steve Bourk

Tawny Port

The Morning Star

The Sweaty Bettys

Cleo

Club Angel

DJ PGZ

Jon Watts b2b LGL

Kornel Kovcas

Lauren Hansom b2b Mike Who

Luca Lozano

Object Blue b2b TSVI

Sam Alfred

Seb Wildblood

Skatebard

Tangela

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 14th – Sunday, 15th October – University of Wollongong

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Yours & Owls Festival Moves to the University of Wollongong, Confirms 2023 Dates

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Lineup Announced for Let Them Eat Cake 2024: BICEP, salute, Yung Singh, C.FRIM + More