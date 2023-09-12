Flight Facilities, Pendulum Added to Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Wollongong’s Yours & Owls has added two surprise acts to their 2023 lineup: Perth drum and bass veterans Pendulum, and perennial festival favourites Flight Facilities. Both acts will line up for sets on the second day of the festival, Sunday, 15th October.
There’s a smidge over a month to go until Yours & Owls returns to Wollongong, and this year it will occupy a new home at the University of Wollongong. The full lineup dropped back in June, with Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, and British singer Bakar leading the announcement.
Pendulum & Bullet For My Valentine: ‘Halo’
There’ll also be sets from the likes of Descendents, Masego, Broods, indie-pop outfit Peach Pit and Hobo Johnson. On the local front, expect Chet Faker, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Safia, RVG, Pacific Avenue, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Vera Blue, alongside Golden Features and the omnipresent Hilltop Hoods.
Festival founders Ben Tillman, Adam Smith and Baluun Jones announced earlier this year they had signed a three-year deal with UOW to host the festival, utilising the grounds, ovals, and laneways of the campus.
“We are delighted to be returning home to UOW to present Yours and Owls within the campus grounds,” Tillman said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome patrons to experience the festival in the space where the initial idea was hatched all those years ago. Our team have been busy creating ways to bring the multitude of spaces available to us alive across the campus.”
Yours & Owls Festival 2023
- Pendulum
- Flight Facilities
- Bakar
- Broods
- Chet Faker
- Descendents
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Golden Features
- Hilltop Hoods
- Hobo Johnson
- Lil Tjay
- Masego
- Meg Mac
- Ocean Alley
- Oliver Tree
- Peach Pit
- Safia
- Vera Blue
- Angel Du$t
- Big Wett
- Daily J
- Dice
- Ekkstacy
- Fazerdaze
- Forest Claudette
- James Marriott
- King Mala
- Old Mervs
- Pacific Avenue
- Phony Ppl
- Redhook
- Royal Otis
- RVG
- Shagrock
- Sorry
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Teenage Dads
- The Grogans
- The Rions
- The Terrys
- The Vanns
- Tia Gostelow
- Wallice
- Babyface Mal
- Billy Otto
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Girl and Girl
- Go-Jo
- Lazywax
- Phoebe Go
- Possehot
- Rum Jungle
- Stevan
- Stumps
- These New South Whales
- Towns
- YB
- Wiigz
- Archie
- Blue Vedder
- Dust
- Flowertruck
- Garage Sale
- Greatest Hits
- Gut Health
- Hallie
- Lucy Sugerman
- Nerve Damage
- Our Carlson
- Pirra
- Sesame Girl
- Terminal Sleep
- The Empty Threats
- Bronte Alva
- Busty
- Charbel
- Chimers
- Chloe Dadd
- Circadia
- Drift
- J.Rumz
- Kid Pharoah
- Kloker
- Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks
- Major Arcana
- MFV
- Plastic Bath
- Private Wives
- Ricky’s Breath
- Steve Bourk
- Tawny Port
- The Morning Star
- The Sweaty Bettys
- Cleo
- Club Angel
- DJ PGZ
- Jon Watts b2b LGL
- Kornel Kovcas
- Lauren Hansom b2b Mike Who
- Luca Lozano
- Object Blue b2b TSVI
- Sam Alfred
- Seb Wildblood
- Skatebard
- Tangela
Dates & Venue
- Saturday, 14th – Sunday, 15th October – University of Wollongong
Tickets on sale now.
