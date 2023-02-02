Floodlights Release New Single and Share Details of Upcoming Album

Floodlights have dropped a new single, ‘Lessons Learnt’, and confirmed details of their second studio album, Painting of My Time. ‘Lessons Learnt’ will appear on the album alongside previous single, ‘Human’, when it lands on Friday, 21st April.

Directed by Tim Williams and produced by Amy Pollock/Strange Paradise, the ‘Lessons Learnt’ clip was designed to “convey a sense of expansive change.” “We did this in ‘Lessons Learnt’ by using new mediums of expression such as dancing and dramatic lighting to capture the essence of the song,” vocalist and guitarist Louis Parsons said in a statement.

Floodlights – ‘Lessons Learnt’

‘Lessons Learnt’ and the rest of Painting of My Time were recorded in a fairly unconventional way; tracked live with engineer Nao Anzai on a 24-track tape machine over three days. The completed album was sent to London to be mixed by Andrew Savours (Black Country New Road, Arctic Monkeys, My Bloody Valentine), before Melbourne-based mastering engineer Joe Carra (Amyl & The Sniffers, King Gizzard) adding the finishing touches.

Floodlights describe Painting of My Time as a record that conjures the rawness of rock‘n’roll through a soundscape of dynamic post-punk and art rock, buffered by layers of trumpet, grand piano, violin and synth. Drummer Archie Shannon explained that the use of additional instruments came from an urge to progress the band’s sonic landscape.

“A key aspect of this was the use of group vocals to create a choir-like, anthemic sound which is evident throughout the record,” Shannon said.

To celebrate the release of ‘Lessons Learnt’, Floodlights will headline a pair of shows in Melbourne and Sydney in late February and early March. They’ve also got a couple of support gigs with American indie rock band Pavement lined up, plus slots at Geelong’s Tent Pole Festival and Tocumwal’s Good Times.

Floodlights 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 24th February – Croxton Bandroom, Naarm / Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 1st March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW (supporting Pavement – SOLD OUT)

Thursday, 2nd March – Enmore Theatre, Eora/Sydney, NSW (supporting Pavement – SOLD OUT)

Friday, 3rd March – House of Music and Booze, Eora / Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th March – Tent Pole Music Festival, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, 25th March – Good Times Festival, Tocumwal, NSW

