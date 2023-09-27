Four Tet Announces Melbourne Headline Show

Four Tet will play a one-off headline show in Melbourne tonight, Thursday, 28th September, at the Timber Yard. The show was announced by promoters We Are Novel yesterday, who revealed the producer would be doing a four-hour set at the venue.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and quickly sold out – but you can join the waitlist through the link below. Four Tet – real name Kieran Hebden – is currently on tour with Listen Out, which kicked off last weekend in Brisbane and Perth.

Four Tet: ‘Baby’

The festival – which also hosts Skrillex, Ice Spice, JPEGMAFIA, and Lil Uzi Vert – concludes in Melbourne and Sydney on Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th September, respectively.

Four Tet was also recently announced on the lineup for Sydney’s Summer Dance Series. The long-running series, promoted by Astral People, will return to the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park this year for the first time since 2019.

The producer will play a set at Summer Dance on Saturday, 30th September, alongside acts like Jyoty, Evie, and Ben Fester.

Four Tet Melbourne Headline Show

Thursday, 28th September – Timber Yard, Melbourne

Sign up to the waitlist here.

Further Reading

Four Tet, Jyoty & More Announced For Astral People’s Newly Revived ‘Summer Dance’ Series

Astral People Announce the Return of Sydney Party Series, Summer Dance

Lineups Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023: Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & More