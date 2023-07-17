DJs From Elefant Traks, I OH YOU, Future Classic to Take Over Sydney’s Rekōdo This August

DJs from labels like Future Classic, Elefant Traks, and I Oh You will drop into Sydney restaurant and vinyl bar Rekōdo throughout August, playing a bunch of sets across the month. Each week, a label or music group will curate a lineup of emerging and established DJ talent to take a spin on Rekōdo’s decks on Wednesday night.

Sydney-based label Planet Trip records will kick things off on Wednesday, 2nd August, with Mike Who and Caravan scheduled to play. Diola, Solo (Horrorshow), and Dggz from Elefant Traks will follow up the next week on Wednesday. 9th August.

Surahn: ‘On The Move’

Future Classic haven’t named their lineup for their takeover on Wednesday, 23rd August, except to say they’ll have DJs “on rotation” throughout the night. Utopian State will take the reins the following week, with Surahn performing tracks from his latest release Soft Rock Summer. The series will close with I OH YOU’s Johann Ponniah and Paddy Harrowsmith on the 30th.

“I’m really looking forward to playing a few of our favourite records at Rekōdo next month, it’s a bit of a rarity that we get to take stock of our past and relive some good memories and the tunes that have soundtracked them,” Johann Ponniah said in a statement.

Rekōdo August DJ Series

Rekōdo – Barangaroo House, Sydney

Wednesday, 2nd August – Presented By Planet Trip

Mike Who

Caravan

Wednesday, 9th August – Presented By Elefant Traks

Diola

Solo

Dggz

Wednesday, 16th August – Presented By Utopian State

Surahn (Live)

Sidwho

Wednesday, 23rd August – Presented By Future Classic

DJs On Rotation

Wednesday, 30th August – Presented By I Oh You

Paddy Harrowsmith

Johann Ponniah

