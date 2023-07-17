DJs From Elefant Traks, I OH YOU, Future Classic to Take Over Sydney’s Rekōdo This August

DJs from labels like Future Classic, Elefant Traks, and I Oh You will drop into Sydney restaurant and vinyl bar Rekōdo throughout August, playing a bunch of sets across the month. Each week, a label or music group will curate a lineup of emerging and established DJ talent to take a spin on Rekōdo’s decks on Wednesday night.
Sydney-based label Planet Trip records will kick things off on Wednesday, 2nd August, with Mike Who and Caravan scheduled to play. Diola, Solo (Horrorshow), and Dggz from Elefant Traks will follow up the next week on Wednesday. 9th August.
Surahn: ‘On The Move’
Future Classic haven’t named their lineup for their takeover on Wednesday, 23rd August, except to say they’ll have DJs “on rotation” throughout the night. Utopian State will take the reins the following week, with Surahn performing tracks from his latest release Soft Rock Summer. The series will close with I OH YOU’s Johann Ponniah and Paddy Harrowsmith on the 30th.
“I’m really looking forward to playing a few of our favourite records at Rekōdo next month, it’s a bit of a rarity that we get to take stock of our past and relive some good memories and the tunes that have soundtracked them,” Johann Ponniah said in a statement.
Rekōdo August DJ Series
Rekōdo – Barangaroo House, Sydney
Wednesday, 2nd August – Presented By Planet Trip
- Mike Who
- Caravan
Wednesday, 9th August – Presented By Elefant Traks
- Diola
- Solo
- Dggz
Wednesday, 16th August – Presented By Utopian State
- Surahn (Live)
- Sidwho
Wednesday, 23rd August – Presented By Future Classic
- DJs On Rotation
Wednesday, 30th August – Presented By I Oh You
- Paddy Harrowsmith
- Johann Ponniah
