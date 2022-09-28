Aisha Dee, of The Bold Type fame, stars in the upcoming satirical nightmare SISSY. Written and directed by Australian filmmakers Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, the acclaimed film will begin showing in theatres nationally on Thursday, 3rd November, with Halloween sneak previews from 27th October.

Music Feeds has five in-season double passes to give away to SISSY, with the competition open to filmgoers nationwide. See below to find out how to win.

‘SISSY’ is in cinemas from 3rd November

Dee stars in SISSY alongside Yerin Ha (Halo), Lucy Barret (Charmed), writer/director Hannah Barlow (For Now), Emily de Margheriti (Ladies in Black), Daniel Monks (Pulse) and Shaun Martindale.

Dee plays Cecilia a successful social media influencer. Things are going well for Cecilia until she runs into her tween-age BFF, Emma, played by Barlow. Emma invites Cecilia to join in on her hen weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains. Emma’s maid of honour, Alex (De Margheriti), is not pleased with Cecilia’s arrival and commits to making her weekend a living hell, which ultimately leads to her unravelling.

SISSY has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus reads, “SISSY weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humour, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee.”

To win one of five double passes to SISSY, email us with the subject “Sissy giveaway” at [email protected], providing a brief summary of one of your major social media pet peeves.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to the Music Feeds e-newsletter. Entrants must be located within Australia.

